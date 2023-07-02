FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup Series Race Saturday, July 1, 2023, in downtown Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
U.S. News

Atlanta rapper suspected of role in fatal shooting arrested, charged with murder

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug’s record label has been arrested and charged with murder for his suspected role in the fatal shooting of a man outside an apartment complex.

Atlanta Police on Saturday said 20-year-old Jakobe Moody, who goes by FN DaDealer, was taken into custody and charged with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the June 5 shooting, WSB-TV reported.

Moody was being held in Fulton County jail without bond, according to jail records. Moody’s mother told WSB she believed it was a case of mistaken identity. She said the family was hiring an attorney and planned to make a statement later this week.

Other news
FILE - Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins Jr. watches from the sideline during the second the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sept. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Haskins has been charged with aggravated assault - strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram. Both Haskins and Makiah Green were arrested early Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, and released on bond later Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Titans backup RB Haskins charged with aggravated assault following fight with his girlfriend
Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault — strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram.
FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, second from right, after a hearing, May 18, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas. Oropeza, accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake, was indicted Friday, June 30, on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Law enforcement officials say, Taylor Taranto, a man wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives. Taranto was seen a few blocks from the former president's home, and he fled even though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama’s Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say
Authorities say they found two guns, 400 rounds of ammunition as well as a machete in the van of a man arrested near former President Barack Obama’s Washington home on charges in the U.S.
Washington Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict speaks during a news conference on the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in Washington, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
DC promises a ‘very, very robust’ police presence to maintain public safety over July 4 holiday
With a flood of visitors and tourists expected, officials in the nation’s capital are mobilizing additional police officers and dozens of teams of civilian peacekeepers in an attempt to keep rising violent crime rates from marring the holiday weekend.

Tremaine Glasper, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car at an apartment complex on June 5. Police at the time said they were looking for three suspects in the shooting.

Moody is not listed as one of the defendants in the racketeering trial for Young Thug. Jury selection in that trial is expected to resume this month.

The trial for Young Thug and 13 others is expected to last six to nine months.

Prosecutors have said Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a founder of a criminal street gang called Young Slime Life, or YSL, and that he and others have committed numerous crimes to further the gang’s interests. Defense attorneys have said YSL is simply a record label, Young Stoner Life, and that their clients did no wrong.