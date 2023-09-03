Jimmy Buffett dies
Burning Man flooding
Escaped murderer spotted
Bill Richardson dies
YouTuber Ruby Franke charged
Sports

Kamungo rallies FC Dallas to 2-2 draw with Atlanta United

 
Share

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored in the 62nd minute to rally FC Dallas to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Dallas (9-10-7) jumped on top in the 4th minute when Paul Arriola took a pass from Jesús Ferreira and scored for the first time this season.

Atlanta United (11-8-9) evened the score late in the first half when Giorgos Giakoumakis used an assist from Thiago Almada in the 44th minute to score his 13th goal, leaving him one behind reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC for the league lead. Almada has a league-high 14 assists.

Atlanta United regained the lead in the 58th minute when Saba Lobjanidze scored his second goal in his third career appearance. Santiago Sosa assisted on the score.

Other news
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates after his goal against the New York Red Bulls during an MLS soccer match at Red Bull Arena, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Harrison, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Lionel Messi and two more MLS players called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifying
Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith, left, and Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Blank to have Atlanta team in TGL high-tech golf league founded by Woods, McIlroy
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi shines again in first Inter Miami start, scores twice in 4-0 win over Atlanta

Kamungo used a pass from defender José Martínez to score his fourth goal of the season.

Jimmy Maurer totaled four saves for Dallas. Maurer made his fourth start of the season, filling in for starter Maarten Paes. Paes was suspended for the match after receiving a red card in the 12th minute of a 2-1 loss to St. Louis City on Wednesday. Brad Guzan saved one shot for Atlanta United.

Dallas beat Atlanta United 3-2 in its only other trip to Frisco in 2018. It was only the second time this season that Dallas yielded multiple goals at home.

Atlanta United beat Seattle on the road in its previous match and is now 4-16-11 in its last 31 away from home in all competitions.

Atlanta United returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts Inter Miami. Dallas remains at home to host the Seattle Sounders on Sept. 16.

____

apnews.com/hub/soccer