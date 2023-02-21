Hard Rock casino gives Atlantic City workers $10M in bonuses

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino is giving its employees bonuses totaling $10 million.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, presided over a series of employee meetings Monday and Tuesday at which the bonus payments were announced.

It marked the third year in a row that Hard Rock has paid bonuses to its Atlantic City workers, totaling $25 million.

The casino announced several capital improvements and investments in entertainment for its fifth anniversary this year.

In terms of the amount of money won from in-person gamblers in 2022, Hard Rock was second out of Atlantic City’s nine casinos. When internet and sports betting money is included, Hard Rock was third.