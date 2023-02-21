AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Hard Rock casino gives Atlantic City workers $10M in bonuses

    The Associated PressFebruary 21, 2023 GMT

    ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Hard Rock casino is giving its employees bonuses totaling $10 million.

    Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, presided over a series of employee meetings Monday and Tuesday at which the bonus payments were announced.

    It marked the third year in a row that Hard Rock has paid bonuses to its Atlantic City workers, totaling $25 million.

    The casino announced several capital improvements and investments in entertainment for its fifth anniversary this year.

    In terms of the amount of money won from in-person gamblers in 2022, Hard Rock was second out of Atlantic City’s nine casinos. When internet and sports betting money is included, Hard Rock was third.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.