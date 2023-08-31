14-year-old accused of trying to drown Black youth in pond charged with attempted murder

Man to stand trial in Ralph Yarl shooting
CHATHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 14-year-old white boy was indicted Thursday on charges of attempted murder and assault in Massachusetts after investigators say he tried to drown a Black youth in a pond on Cape Cod.

The incident occurred on July 19 at Goose Pond in Chatham when the 14-year-old met at the pond with the alleged victim, a young Black male, as well as another juvenile, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

After meeting, the 14-year-old white juvenile male picked up a stone and threatened the Black youth, referring to him with a racial slur, investigators said.

Before entering the water, the Black juvenile put on a life vest and told the others he couldn’t swim, according to authorities. All three then entered the pond.

Once in the water, the 14-year-old pulled on the life jacket submerging the alleged victim four to five times and causing him to experience breathing distress, Galibois said. The prosecutor added that the third juvenile laughed at him during the attempted drowning, calling him “George Floyd.”

The 14-year-old then swam under the Black juvenile and tried to grab his feet in an attempt to pull him under the water, according to investigators.

The incident ended when the alleged victim called out for help and a bystander on the beach intervened.

The 14-year-old was indicted on charges of attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

After a hearing Thursday in Barnstable Juvenile Court, the 14-year-old was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Sept. 13.

Galibois said the 14-year-old is “known to the court.” None of the three juveniles were named by authorities.