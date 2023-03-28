Auburn’s top ’22 hoops signee, Traore, plans to transfer

AP NEWS
March 28, 2023 GMT
Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives to the basket as Auburn forward Yohan Traore (21) defends during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, March 16, 2023. Auburn won 83-75. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top signee from last year, center Yohan Traore, plans to transfer.

The five-star recruit from France, who played a limited role as a freshman, announced his plans in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-10 Traore initially committed to LSU but landed at Auburn after the firing of coach Will Wade a little more than a year ago. He was rated the No. 24 overall recruit and No. 5 center according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Traore averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds after arriving from Dream City Christian School in Arizona.

Traore was a member of the U15 and U16 French National Team.

He played nine minutes in Auburn’s opening NCAA Tournament game against Iowa. Traore failed to score and didn’t play in the s econd-round loss to Houston.

