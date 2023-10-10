Israel-Hamas war
Augsburg fires coach Enrico Maaßen after poor start to season

Coach Enrico Maassen of FC Augsburg gives instructions to his team during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and SV Darmstadt 98 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Daniel Löb/dpa via AP)

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Augsburg has fired coach Enrico Maaßen after just one win from its opening seven games in the league.

Augsburg said late Monday that Maaßen was leaving “with immediate effect” to be replaced by under-23 coach Tobias Strobl on an interim basis until a new head coach is appointed.

Maaßen’s last game in charge was a 2-1 loss at home to Darmstadt on Saturday, its second straight defeat after a 2-0 loss at Freiburg the weekend before.

“Despite all their commitment and hard work, Enno and the team haven’t managed to buck the trend and be successful on the pitch,” Augsburg sporting director Marinko Jurendić said.

Maaßen took over as coach last year after joining from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund’s under-23s before the season started. He succeeded Markus Weinzierl, who quit unexpectedly at the end of the previous season.

Maaßen’s team survived in the Bundesliga last season despite losing its last three games.

The club has played in the Bundesliga every year since clinching promotion in 2011.

