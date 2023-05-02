Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Down East (Texas)
|11
|9
|.550
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|10
|11
|.476
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|7
|13
|.350
|5½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|8
|.600
|½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|13
|.350
|5½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|7
|14
|.333
|6
___
|Sunday's Games
Columbia 13, Augusta 4, 1st game
Columbia 9, Augusta 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 10, Fredericksburg 9
Fayetteville 6, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 3
Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.
Salem at Delmarva, ppd.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.
Augusta at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 11 a.m.
Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Augusta at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.