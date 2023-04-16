AP NEWS
Single-A Carolina League Glance

April 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Down East (Texas)52.714
Salem (Boston)53.625½
Delmarva (Baltimore)44.500
Lynchburg (Cleveland)44.500
Carolina (Milwaukee)25.2863
Fredericksburg (Washington)26.250

South Division
WLPct.GB
Fayetteville (Houston)61.857
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)43.5712
Columbia (Kansas City)33.500
Charleston (Tampa Bay)34.4293
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)34.4293
Augusta (Atlanta)24.333

___

Friday's Games

Down East 5, Augusta 3, 1st game

Down East 3, Augusta 1, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 7, Lynchburg 4

Salem at Carolina, ppd.

Kannapolis 14, Delmarva 4

Columbia 4, Charleston 1

Fayetteville 8, Fredericksburg 2

Saturday's Games

Carolina 6, Salem 2, 1st game

Salem 5, Carolina 2, 2nd game

Fayetteville 14, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 2, Down East 0

Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game

Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game

Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 3

Kannapolis 9, Delmarva 6

Sunday's Games

Salem at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Down East at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Kannapolis at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

