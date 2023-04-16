Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
___
|Friday's Games
Down East 5, Augusta 3, 1st game
Down East 3, Augusta 1, 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 7, Lynchburg 4
Salem at Carolina, ppd.
Kannapolis 14, Delmarva 4
Columbia 4, Charleston 1
Fayetteville 8, Fredericksburg 2
|Saturday's Games
Carolina 6, Salem 2, 1st game
Salem 5, Carolina 2, 2nd game
Fayetteville 14, Fredericksburg 7
Augusta 2, Down East 0
Charleston 3, Columbia 0, 1st game
Columbia 2, Charleston 1, 2nd game
Lynchburg 11, Myrtle Beach 3
Kannapolis 9, Delmarva 6
|Sunday's Games
Salem at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Down East at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Kannapolis at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Kannapolis, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
