Single-A Carolina League Glance

May 22, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2216.579
Down East (Texas)2116.568½
Delmarva (Baltimore)1918.514
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2019.513
Salem (Boston)1919.5003
Fredericksburg (Washington)1324.351

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)2316.590
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2117.553
Augusta (Atlanta)1920.4874
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1920.4874
Charleston (Tampa Bay)1722.4366
Fayetteville (Houston)1622.421

___

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 2, Down East 1, 1st game

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta 1, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 3, 2nd game

Charleston 3, Delmarva 2

Columbia at Fredericksburg, susp.

Lynchburg 3, Salem 0

Kannapolis 3, Carolina 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6

Down East 4, Fayetteville 1

Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game

Fredericksburg 9, Columbia 1, 2nd game

Salem 9, Lynchburg 6

Charleston 7, Delmarva 4

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.

