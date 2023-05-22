Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|22
|16
|.579
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|21
|16
|.568
|½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|18
|.514
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|20
|19
|.513
|2½
|Salem (Boston)
|19
|19
|.500
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|24
|.351
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|17
|.553
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|22
|.436
|6
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|22
|.421
|6½
|Saturday's Games
Fayetteville 2, Down East 1, 1st game
Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 3, Augusta 1, 1st game
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 3, 2nd game
Charleston 3, Delmarva 2
Columbia at Fredericksburg, susp.
Lynchburg 3, Salem 0
Kannapolis 3, Carolina 2
|Sunday's Games
Carolina 12, Kannapolis 6
Down East 4, Fayetteville 1
Columbia 6, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game
Fredericksburg 9, Columbia 1, 2nd game
Salem 9, Lynchburg 6
Charleston 7, Delmarva 4
Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 11:05 a.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston at Columbia, 12:05 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayettevile, 7:05 p.m.
