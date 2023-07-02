Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Sports

Inter Miami ends seven-match skid in 1-1 draw with Austin

Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi, left, attempts shot on the goal past Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi, left, attempts shot on the goal past Inter Miami midfielder David Ruiz, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) controls the ball as Austin FC defender Nick Lima (24) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Robbie Robinson (19) controls the ball as Austin FC defender Nick Lima (24) defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami forward Josef Martínez, left, attempts to shoot on goal as Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver, right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Josef Martínez, left, attempts to shoot on goal as Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver, right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen (32) runs with the ball as Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen (32) runs with the ball as Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay, left, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, left, runs with the ball as Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay, right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, left, runs with the ball as Austin FC midfielder Ethan Finlay, right, defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (10) and Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (24) go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Austin FC forward Sebastián Driussi (10) and Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (24) go for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami interim coach Javi Morales watches during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami interim coach Javi Morales watches during the first half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff gestures during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff gestures during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin FC defender Kipp Keller (4) falls to the field in front of Inter Miami forward Shanyder Borgelin during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Austin FC defender Kipp Keller (4) falls to the field in front of Inter Miami forward Shanyder Borgelin during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante kicks the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante kicks the ball during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami forward Nicolás Stefanelli runs with the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Nicolás Stefanelli runs with the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi reacts after missing a shot on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi reacts after missing a shot on goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes, left, attempts to shoot as Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (24) and goalkeeper Drake Callender, right, defend during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes, left, attempts to shoot as Inter Miami defender Ian Fray (24) and goalkeeper Drake Callender, right, defend during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Inter Miami fans cheer before an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami fans cheer before an MLS soccer match against Austin FC, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez and Nick Lima traded goals early in the second half and Inter Miami and Austin FC played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, ending Inter Miami’s club-record seven-match losing streak.

Neither team scored until Martínez took passes from Benjamin Cremaschi and Robert Taylor two minutes into the second half and found the net for a fifth time this season for Inter Miami (5-13-1).

Lima, a defender, pulled Austin (7-8-5) even, scoring unassisted four minutes later. It was his first goal of the season.

Drake Callender saved three shots for Inter Miami. Brad Stuver had seven saves for Austin.

Austin beat Inter Miami 5-1 in March of last season in the only prior match-up. It was the most goals Austin has scored in a match and the most goals Inter Miami has surrendered.

Inter Miami is one of five teams in league history to lose 13 of its first 18 matches.

Austin was coming off two straight 3-0 victories. They were the first back-to-back clean sheets in club history. Austin is 2-10-2 in its last 14 road matches.

Inter Miami will host the Columbus Crew on Tuesday. Austin travels to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport