Sports

Driussi propels Austin to 4-1 victory over Minnesota United

Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) tries a bicycle kick against Austin FC in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane (21) tries a bicycle kick against Austin FC in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, right, heads the ball away from Minnesota United forward Mender García, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, right, heads the ball away from Minnesota United forward Mender García, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) traps the ball with his chest away from Austin FC defender Nick Lima, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) traps the ball with his chest away from Austin FC defender Nick Lima, left, in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota United goalkeeper Clint Irwin, left, kicks the ball away from Austin FC midfielder Sebastián Driussi, right, in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United goalkeeper Clint Irwin, left, kicks the ball away from Austin FC midfielder Sebastián Driussi, right, in the first half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) works the ball around Austin FC defender Adam Lundqvist (21) in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) works the ball around Austin FC defender Adam Lundqvist (21) in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Austin FC midfielder Sebastián Driussi, right, celebrates after his goal against Minnesota United in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Austin FC midfielder Sebastián Driussi, right, celebrates after his goal against Minnesota United in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota United defender Devin Padelford, left, vies for the ball with Austin FC midfielder Emiliano Rigoni in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United defender Devin Padelford, left, vies for the ball with Austin FC midfielder Emiliano Rigoni in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota United defender Devin Padelford, second from top right, watches after he headed the ball for a goal past Austin FC midfielder Emiliano Rigoni, left, and defender Adam Lundqvist (21) in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United defender Devin Padelford, second from top right, watches after he headed the ball for a goal past Austin FC midfielder Emiliano Rigoni, left, and defender Adam Lundqvist (21) in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota United forward Teemu Pukki (22) kicks the ball to the goal past Austin FC defender Kipp Keller (4) in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Minnesota United forward Teemu Pukki (22) kicks the ball to the goal past Austin FC defender Kipp Keller (4) in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver makes a save against Minnesota United in the second half an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver makes a save against Minnesota United in the second half an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (1) celebrates with defender Nick Lima, right, after their win over Minnesota United in an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver (1) celebrates with defender Nick Lima, right, after their win over Minnesota United in an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, right, kicks the ball away from Minnesota United forward Teemu Pukki, left, in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, right, kicks the ball away from Minnesota United forward Teemu Pukki, left, in the second half of an MLS soccer game Saturday, July 8, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sebastián Driussi scored a pair of goals, the first one on a penalty kick, and Austin FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Diego Fagundez staked Austin (8-8-5) to a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute when he used an assist from Daniel Pereira to score for a second time this season.

Driussi’s PK goal came in the 45th minute and gave Austin a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Driussi stretched the lead to 3-0 six minutes into the second half. His sixth goal of the campaign came with assists from Pereira and Ethan Finlay.

Defender Devin Padelford scored the first goal of his career to get Minnesota United (6-8-6) on the scoreboard in the 85th minute. The 20-year-old has played 111 minutes in four appearances this season. Hassani Dotson and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi had assists.

Brad Stuver saved six shots for Austin. Clint Irwin finished with four saves in his fourth start of the regular season for Minnesota United.

Minnesota United was coming off a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers, the club’s largest margin of victory since a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire in April of last season.

Austin has scored at least one goal in six straight road matches after failing to score in seven of its previous eight away from home in all competitions.

Austin leads the series 4-3-0.

Austin travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Minnesota United travels to play the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday.

