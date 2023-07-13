Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sports

Vite, Cordova send Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Austin

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps coach Vanni Sartini reacts on the sideline during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Austin FC's Kipp Keller, front, and Vancouver Whitecaps' Sergio Cordova vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Austin FC’s Kipp Keller, front, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sergio Cordova vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Austin FC's Julio Cascante gets his head on the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Austin FC’s Julio Cascante gets his head on the ball during the second half of the team’s MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld, front, passes the ball after getting past Austin FC's Nick Lima during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld, front, passes the ball after getting past Austin FC’s Nick Lima during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Sergio Cordova (9), Pedro Vite (45), Brian White (24) and Luis Martins (14) celebrate Cordova's goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sergio Cordova (9), Pedro Vite (45), Brian White (24) and Luis Martins (14) celebrate Cordova’s goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Austin FC's Jon Gallagher, front, falls while vying for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Austin FC’s Jon Gallagher, front, falls while vying for the ball against Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite, left, and Sergio Cordova celebrate Cordova's goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Pedro Vite, left, and Sergio Cordova celebrate Cordova’s goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Pedro Vite, left, and Sergio Cordova celebrate Cordova's goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Pedro Vite, left, and Sergio Cordova celebrate Cordova’s goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White, Sergio Cordova, Ranko Veselinovic and Ryan Gauld, from left, celebrate Cordova's goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Another player is in the background, behind Cordova and White. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Brian White, Sergio Cordova, Ranko Veselinovic and Ryan Gauld, from left, celebrate Cordova’s goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Another player is in the background, behind Cordova and White. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Sergio Cordova pauses on the field after celebrating his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sergio Cordova pauses on the field after celebrating his goal against Austin FC during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Ryan Gauld (25) and Austin FC's Jhojan Valencia (5) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ryan Gauld (25) and Austin FC’s Jhojan Valencia (5) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Sebastian Berhalter, right, gets his head on the ball to clear a pass intended for Austin FC's Diego Fagundez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter, right, gets his head on the ball to clear a pass intended for Austin FC’s Diego Fagundez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Andres Cubas, left, and Austin FC's Maxi Urruti vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Andres Cubas, left, and Austin FC’s Maxi Urruti vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf, left, and Austin FC's Jhojan Valencia vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alessandro Schopf, left, and Austin FC’s Jhojan Valencia vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka makes a save against Austin FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka makes a save against Austin FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pedro Vite scored in the first minute and Sergio Córdova accounted for the only goal of the second half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Córdova used a pass from Ryan Gauld in the 72nd minute to score the winner for the Whitecaps (7-7-7). It was his first goal this season for Vancouver after scoring nine times for Real Salt Lake last season.

Vite used an assist from Brian White to score for a fourth time this season and give Vancouver the lead.

Rodney Redes notched his first career goal for Austin (8-9-5), scoring the equalizer unassisted two minutes into the second half.

Yohei Takaoka finished with one save for the Whitecaps. Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin.

Austin returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday. Vancouver will host the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport