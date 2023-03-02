Kostyuk, Friedsam reach quarterfinals at ATX Open in Austin

Harriet Dart, right, serves to Erika Andreeva at the ATX Open tennis tournament in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Eighth-seeded Marta Kostyuk breezed through the final set to beat Madison Brengle 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 at the ATX Open on Thursday and reach her third quarterfinal of 2023.

Kostyuk, a 20-year-old from Ukraine, only made it as far as the quarterfinals at one event all of last season.

She will meet Anna-Lena Friedsam for a spot in the semifinals at the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in the Texas capital.

The 108th-ranked Friedsam edged Erika Andreeva 7-5, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (8). For the 29-year-old Friedsam, it marks the first time the German has won back-to-back tour-level matches in North America in her career.

The other singles matches scheduled for later Thursday: No. 4 seed Danielle Collins vs. Caty McNally, and CoCo Vandeweghe vs. Anna Kalinskaya.

The quarterfinals set Wednesday were No. 5 Sloane Stephens against Varvara Gracheva, and Katie Volynets against Peyton Stearns.

