Dell Match Play Results
|Saturday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Purse: $20 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
|(Seedings in parentheses)
|Quarterfinals
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 3 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Jason Day (32), Australia, 2 and 1.
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Xander Schauffele (6), United States, 1 up.
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 1 up.
|Fourth round
Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Max Homa (5), United States, 3 and 2.
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 2 and 1.
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Matt Kuchar (59), United States, 1 up.
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. J.T. Poston (43), United States, 1 up.
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. J.J. Spaun (61), United States, 3 and 2.
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, 2 up.
Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Andrew Putnam (56), United States, 6 and 5.
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Billy Horschel (22), United States, 5 and 4.