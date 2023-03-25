AP NEWS
Dell Match Play Results

By The Associated PressMarch 25, 2023 GMT
Saturday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Quarterfinals

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 3 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Jason Day (32), Australia, 2 and 1.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Xander Schauffele (6), United States, 1 up.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 1 up.

Fourth round

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Max Homa (5), United States, 3 and 2.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Matt Kuchar (59), United States, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. J.T. Poston (43), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. J.J. Spaun (61), United States, 3 and 2.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, 2 up.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Andrew Putnam (56), United States, 6 and 5.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Billy Horschel (22), United States, 5 and 4.

