World News

US pledges to help Australia manufacture guided missiles by 2025

From left to right, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minster Richard Marles, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
1 of 9 | 

From left to right, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minster Richard Marles, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles, second from left, addresses U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left, looks on during Session I at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
2 of 9 | 

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles, second from left, addresses U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left, looks on during Session I at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrive at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
3 of 9 | 

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrive at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles addresses U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during Session I at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
4 of 9 | 

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles addresses U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during Session I at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
Gen. Angus J. Campbell, chief of Australian Defense, stands during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
5 of 9 | 

Gen. Angus J. Campbell, chief of Australian Defense, stands during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles, center left, addresses U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left of Marles, looks on during Session I at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
6 of 9 | 

Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles, center left, addresses U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, left of Marles, looks on during Session I at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
From left to right, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minster and Defense Minister Richard Marles, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
7 of 9 | 

From left to right, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minster and Defense Minister Richard Marles, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
From left to right, former Australian Premier Kevin Rudd, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Queensland Gov. Jeannette Young, professor Graeme Nimmo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
8 of 9 | 

From left to right, former Australian Premier Kevin Rudd, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Queensland Gov. Jeannette Young, professor Graeme Nimmo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy pose for a photo at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
Australian Foreign Minster Penny Wong attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
9 of 9 | 

Australian Foreign Minster Penny Wong attends a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at Queensland Government House in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Pat Hoelscher/Pool Photo via AP)
By ROD McGUIRK
 
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States will expand its military industrial base by helping Australia manufacture guided missiles and rockets for both countries within two years, the allies announced on Saturday as they ramped up defense cooperation to counter China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

The new cooperation on guided weapon production follows a trilateral partnership announcement in March that will see Britain provide Australia with a fleet of eight submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

The greater integration of U.S. and Australian militaries was announced after annual talks between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Australian counterparts, Defense Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

They agreed to cooperate on Australia producing Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems by 2025, a communique said.

U.S. companies Raytheon and Lockheed Martin only established an Australian enterprise to build such weapons last year. That followed the drain on Western countries’ munitions caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Austin said the move on missiles would strengthen the two allies’ defense industrial base and technological edge.

“We’re racing to accelerate Australia’s priority access to munitions through a streamlined acquisition process,” Austin told reporters in Brisbane, Australia.

Marles welcomed U.S. support to achieve Australian missile production within two years.

“We are really pleased with the steps that we are taking in respect of establishing a guided weapons and explosive ordnance enterprise in this country,” Marles said.

The two governments also agreed to upgrade joint military facilities in Australia and to increase U.S. nuclear submarine visits as the United States increases its focus on the South Pacific.

The region came to the forefront of the U.S. competition with China for influence last year, when Beijing signed a security pact with Solomon Islands and raised the prospect of a Chinese naval base being established there.

Austin became the first U.S. defense secretary to visit Papua New Guinea and Blinken visited New Zealand and Tonga before they arrived in Australia.

Saturday’s meeting was overshadowed by the loss of an Australian Army helicopter with four air crew late Friday, during military exercises with the U.S. off the northeastern coast of Australia.

U.S., Australian and Canadian militaries are taking part in the search for potential survivors near Whitsunday Islands off the Queensland state coast.

Austin and Marles will travel to north Queensland on Sunday to inspect Talisman Sabre, a biennial military exercise between the two countries that this year includes 13 nations and more than 30,000 military personnel.