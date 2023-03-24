AP NEWS
Dell Match Play Results

By The Associated PressMarch 24, 2023 GMT
Thursday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.

Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.

Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.

Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.

Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.

Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.

    • Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.

    Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.

    Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

    Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.

    Chris Kirk (28), United States, halved with Matt Kuchar (59), United States.

    J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, 1 up.

    Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, halved with Maverick McNealy (58), United States.

    Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 5 and 4.

    Davis Riley (54), United States, def. Tom Kim (17), South Korea, 1 up.

    Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, def. Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, 2 and 1.

    J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 5 and 4.

    Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Aaron Wise (40), United States, 2 and 1.

    Cam Davis (64), Australia, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 3 and 1.

    Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 2 and 1.

    Russell Henley (31), United States, def. Ben Griffin (62), United States, 5 and 4.

    Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Denny McCarthy (48), United States, 2 up.

    Keegan Bradley (20), United States, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 6 and 5.

