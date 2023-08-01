FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
World News

Police charge Australian man with 1,600 child abuse offenses in ‘one of the most horrific cases’

 
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police on Tuesday charged a former childcare worker with abusing 91 girls in what officials are calling one of the worst such cases in recent history.

The 45-year-old man faces life in prison.

“This is one of the most horrific child abuse cases that I’ve seen in nearly 40 years of policing,” New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Fitzgerald said.

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said that the man was charged with 1,623 child abuse offenses that allegedly took place in Brisbane, Sydney and overseas over a 15-year period. The charges include rape and sexual intercourse with a child under 10.

The suspect allegedly recorded his acts on his phone and cameras, Gough said. Police believe that all the Australian children involved have been identified and their parents have been informed of the investigation, she said.

“Given there were so many alleged images and videos of children recorded over 15 years on the alleged offender’s devices, the process of identification took time, skill and determination,” Gough said.

Police monitored activity on the darknet and traced photos of children being shared. The man was arrested last August.

Gough commended the police work done, but said “this is chilling news.”