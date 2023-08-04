China reopens trade in Australian barley in a new sign of improved relations

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
World News

China reopens trade in Australian barley in a new sign of improved relations

Farm workers harvest a grain crop on a farm near Moree, Australia, on Nov. 2, 2021. China has lifted a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley, the two governments confirmed Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in a sign of their improving bilateral trade relationship. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

Farm workers harvest a grain crop on a farm near Moree, Australia, on Nov. 2, 2021. China has lifted a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley, the two governments confirmed Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in a sign of their improving bilateral trade relationship. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)

By ROD McGUIRK
 
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China is lifting a stifling 3-year-old tariff on Australian barley starting Saturday — a sign of an improving bilateral trade relationship since Australia’s government changed.

China effectively closed its door to Australian barley in May 2020 by imposing an 80.5% tariff after the previous Australian government angered Beijing by calling for an independent inquiry into the origins of, and responses to, the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, both governments confirmed the resumption of trade in the grain that was worth 916 million Australian dollars ($602 million) in the year before China blocked imports.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the breakthrough, which comes as he plans his first visit to Beijing as government leader before the end of the year.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, trapped residents are rescued by boat in the flood-hit Fangshan district on the outskirts of Beijing on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents. (Ren Chao/Xinhua via AP)
Deadly flooding in China worsens as rescues continue and areas downriver brace for high water
Solar powered surveillance cameras and crops are seen inundated by a swollen river at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Highway bridge in northern China collapses due to flash floods and casualties are unknown
A coast guard officer watches as waves crash on the shore ahead of typhoon Khanun in the port city of Keelung near Taipei in northern Taiwan on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Johnson Lai)
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already caused damage and injuries

“This is a very positive decision,” Albanese told reporters.

When Albanese’s government was elected in May 2022, he demanded Beijing drop a series of official and unofficial trade barriers against Australian exports — including barley, wine, coal, beef, wood and seafood — that were costing producers $15 billion a year.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement it “ruled that in view of the changes in China’s barley market, it was unnecessary to continue to impose anti-dumping duties and countervailing duties on imported barley originating in Australia.”

The ministry gave no details of the decision, nor did it explain the market changes.

Australia has denied China’s claims that it subsidized barley and wine to export it at artificially low prices, a process known as dumping.

In April, Australia suspended a complaint to the World Trade Organization in a bid to reopen the Chinese market to barley. In exchange, China had agreed to review its duties on the grain.

With the barley trade reopened, the Australian government said it expects China will lift its trade barriers to Australian wine.

Australia’s complaint over wine remains before the Geneva-based WTO.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, with two-way trade totaling $287 billion in 2022.

___

Associated Press reporter Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed to this report.