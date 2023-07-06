Australian government distances itself from Donald Trump Jr.'s postponed tour

Tubers float the cool Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Sweltering heat across the planet
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
World News

Australian government distances itself from Donald Trump Jr.'s postponed tour

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese smiles at the end of a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Australian government distanced itself Thursday, July 6, from a decision of U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest son to defer a speaking tour to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
1 of 2 | 

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese smiles at the end of a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Australian government distanced itself Thursday, July 6, from a decision of U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest son to defer a speaking tour to Australia. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, on March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The Australian government distanced itself Thursday, July 6, 2023, from a decision of U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest son to defer a speaking tour to Australia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, on March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The Australian government distanced itself Thursday, July 6, 2023, from a decision of U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest son to defer a speaking tour to Australia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By ROD McGUIRK
 
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left government distanced itself Thursday from the postponement of Donald Trump Jr.’s speaking tour in Australia.

His promoters said the eldest son of the former U.S. president was deferring visits to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane because his Australian visa was only approved on Wednesday, 24 hours before he was to board a flight.

“It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps,” said Turning Point Australia, a local version of the U.S. conservative political organization.

Other news
In this image from a video, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks in Sydney Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Albanese criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia. (Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)
Australian leader criticizes Hong Kong’s attempt to arrest 2 activists who now live in Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has criticized Hong Kong authorities over their pursuit of two pro-democracy activists who live in Australia.
A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2023. A suspected lone Russian diplomat was on Friday, June 23, 2023, apparently squatting on the site of the proposed embassy that the Australian government has vetoed. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed the Russian act of defiance saying a "bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security." (AP Photo/Rod McGuirk)
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow’s proposed new embassy in Canberra that the Australian government has vetoed.
Senator Jacqui Lambie, left, and lawyer Glenn Kolomeitz speak to the media at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Lambie invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid pressure Australia into launching its own investigation. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Australian senator invites International Criminal Court to probe officers in war crime allegations
A senator has invited the International Criminal Court to investigate what Australian military commanders knew about war crime allegations in Afghanistan in a bid to pressure Australia into launching its own review.
Labor senators applaud after the passing of the Voice to Parliament in the Senate chamber at Australia's Parliament House, in Canberra, Monday, June 19, 2023. The Senate voted to hold a referendum this year on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, an advocate aiming to give the nation's most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
Australia’s Senate votes for holding referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament within 6 months
Australia’s Senate has voted for a referendum to be held this year on creating an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, an advocacy body to give the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority more say on government policy.

Some conservatives accuse Australia’s Labor Party administration of delaying Trump Jr.’s visa process.

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government was not responsible for Trump Jr.'s change of plans.

“Donald Trump Jr.’s visa was dealt with in the normal way and like anyone else he was entitled to come here,” Albanese said. “The deferral of his travel is a matter for him.”

More than 20,000 people had joined an online petition opposing Trump Jr.’s Australian visit because of what they perceived as his anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said Trump Jr.’s visa application received standard and equal treatment.

“Any matters that go to the postponement of Mr. Trump’s speaking tour are matters for himself and the tour promoters,” Giles said.

Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil deflected blame on social media, branding Trump Jr. a “big baby” and “sore loser” in now-deleted tweets.

“Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” O’Neil tweeted for less than an hour.

Turning Point said they had sold 8,000 tickets for the events planned July 9-11. Turning Point advised buyers to keep their tickets and promised new Australian dates for his speaking tour would be announced soon.

The government has declined to reveal details of the visa or when it was applied for, citing privacy reasons.

Turning Point spokesperson Elizabeth Walker said she did not know the date of the visa application. But she said the application had been on track since May.

She said it was a Subclass 408 temporary work visa that would allow Trump Jr. access to Australia for six months.