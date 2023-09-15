Fiji resorts to French Top 14 stars for crunch match with Wallabies at Rugby World Cup

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — Fiji is starting French Top 14 stars Levani Botia, Josua Tuisova and Jiuta Wainiqolo in its must-win match against Australia at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

They were among four changes, plus one positional, on Friday after the agonizing loss to Wales by 32-26 in their Pool C opener.

Scrumhalf Frank Lomani has also been replaced by his Fijian Drua understudy Simione Kuruvoli. Kuruvoli started in the successful Pacific Nations Cup campaign but Lomani was preferred when the squad arrived in Europe. Lomani was sore after the Wales game and will come off the bench.

Semi Radradra, who dropped the last pass in the game against Wales with the tryline open, was moved from inside center to the left wing, where Vinaya Habosi made way.

La Rochelle flanker Botia and Racing 92 center Tuisova came off the bench against Wales — Tuisova scoring a try — while Toulon wing Wainiqolo was back after missing the last two tests against England and Wales.

“We couldn’t dwell on the last match too long,” Fiji coach Simon Raiwalui said. “We did our review and got out of it what we need to do better against the Wallabies.

“Against Wales we carried very well, we had a lot of possession but we turned over the ball quite a lot, I think 17 times, so we worked on that, securing the ball and taking our chances where we have them.”

Fiji must beat Australia to stay in contention for the quarterfinals, while a second pool win for the Wallabies would all but secure their progress.

James Slipper’s timely recovery has earned him a rare start at tighthead prop for Australia.

Usual tighthead Taniela Tupou failed to overcome a hamstring injury, and Slipper’s availability was welcomed by the Wallabies on Friday after he missed their last two games due to a foot tendon problem.

Slipper is at tighthead for only the third time in his career, after 2012 against New Zealand in Brisbane, and 2021 against England at Twickenham. He will become the third Australian to play at four World Cups after George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper.

“He’s like having a coach on the field,” official coach Eddie Jones said.

“It’s a remarkable achievement to play in four World Cups. He started off as a tighthead and then volunteered to go to loosehead, and he’s volunteering to go back to tighthead. It’s a real testament to his courage, to his resilience, to how much he loves the game. We think on Sunday he will play a pretty big game for us.”

Nic White takes over from the concussed Tate McDermott to combine in the halves for the first time with Carter Gordon.

The only other change to the starting side that beat Georgia 35-15 last weekend was Nick Frost joining captain Will Skelton in the second row.

However, Skelton was a doubt because of a tight calf, and was undergoing a scan on Friday. Skelton will be given “right up until kickoff” to prove he’s fit, Jones said.

Into the reserves have come hooker Jordan Uelese, lock Richard Arnold and scrumhalf Issak Fines-Leleiwasa for a second cap.

Jones hoped his side can get “two steps ahead of Fiji” by matching its power and loose play.

“When you play against Fiji you would always like to have a set-piece advantage,” Jones said. “We started the tournament off well in that area, so that’s an area we would like to keep growing in.

“The power contest will be interesting. They’ve got a big pack, a very big pack but we want to take them on in that area.”

___

Lineups:

Australia: Ben Donaldson, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper, Will Skelton (captain), Nick Frost, James Slipper, David Porecki, Angus Bell. Reserves: Jordan Uelese, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Richard Arnold, Rob Leota, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Lalakai Foketi, Suliasi Vunivalu.

Fiji: Ilaisa Droasese, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu (captain), Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Teti Tela, Simione Kuruvoli; Viliame Mata, Levani Botia, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Isoa Nasilasila, Luke Tagi, Samuel Matavesi, Eroni Mawi. Reserves: Tevita Ikanivere, Peni Ravai, Mesake Doge, Temo Mayanavanua, Albert Tuisue, Frank Lomani, Vilimoni Botitu, Vinaya Habosi.

___ AP Rugby World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby