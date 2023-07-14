Selma Bacha injured for France in 1-0 loss to Australia in Women’s World Cup warm-up game
France’s Selma Bacha grimaces as she is lifted onto a stretch after an injury during their friendly soccer match against Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France’s Selma Bacha, left, and Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Mary Fowler, obscured at center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against France during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Mary Fowler, right, is congratulated by teammate Tameka Yallop after scoring against France during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, gets past Australia’s Hayley Raso during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Clare Polkinghorne, send left, and France’s Eugenie Le Sommer, second right, compete for a header during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross, right, gets around France’s Estelle Cascarino during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Sam Kerr, right, gets the ball past France’s Selma Bacha during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Katrina Gorry, center, Carris the ball up through France’s defense during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France’s Sakina Karchaoui, left, tackles Australia’s Hayley Raso during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, left, and France’s Sakina Karchaoui compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross, right, and France’s Grace Geyoro collide while competing for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — France’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup received another injury blow Friday when defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team’s warm-up game against Australia.
Bacha fell awkwardly on her left ankle after making a covering interception and had her head in her hands as she was carried off in the 1-0 win for Australia before a sellout crowd of 50,629.
Forwards Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto were recently ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries.
France coach Herve Renard said he hopes Bacha’s injury “won’t be too serious.”
“It’s the worst news of the evening,” Renard said. “Let’s remain patient while we wait for the doctor’s diagnosis and further tests.
“The doctor will get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible. We’re always worried, but we have to be patient, wait.”
Substitute forward Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute to give Australia the win, taking a pass on the right wing from Hayley Raso and converting her shot.
France is ranked fifth behind the leading United States, Germany, Sweden and England. Australia is 10th-ranked going into the World Cup.
Australia plays its opening Group B match on July 20 in Sydney against Ireland. France takes on Jamaica in its first Group F game on July 23, also in Sydney.
More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup