Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin and Wagner mercenaries
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
Sports

Selma Bacha injured for France in 1-0 loss to Australia in Women’s World Cup warm-up game

France's Selma Bacha grimaces as she is lifted onto a stretch after an injury during their friendly soccer match against Australia ahead of the Women's World Cup in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
1 of 12 | 

France’s Selma Bacha grimaces as she is lifted onto a stretch after an injury during their friendly soccer match against Australia ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Selma Bacha, left, and Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
2 of 12 | 

France’s Selma Bacha, left, and Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mary Fowler, obscured at center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against France during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
3 of 12 | 

Australia’s Mary Fowler, obscured at center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against France during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mary Fowler, right, is congratulated by teammate Tameka Yallop after scoring against France during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
4 of 12 | 

Australia’s Mary Fowler, right, is congratulated by teammate Tameka Yallop after scoring against France during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Wendie Renard, right, gets past Australia's Hayley Raso during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
5 of 12 | 

France’s Wendie Renard, right, gets past Australia’s Hayley Raso during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Clare Polkinghorne, send left, and France's Eugenie Le Sommer, second right, compete for a header during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
6 of 12 | 

Australia’s Clare Polkinghorne, send left, and France’s Eugenie Le Sommer, second right, compete for a header during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross, right, gets around France's Estelle Cascarino during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
7 of 12 | 

Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross, right, gets around France’s Estelle Cascarino during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Sam Kerr, right, gets the ball past France's Selma Bacha during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
8 of 12 | 

Australia’s Sam Kerr, right, gets the ball past France’s Selma Bacha during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Katrina Gorry, center, Carris the ball up through France's defense during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
9 of 12 | 

Australia’s Katrina Gorry, center, Carris the ball up through France’s defense during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
France's Sakina Karchaoui, left, tackles Australia's Hayley Raso during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
10 of 12 | 

France’s Sakina Karchaoui, left, tackles Australia’s Hayley Raso during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Hayley Raso, left, and France's Sakina Karchaoui compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
11 of 12 | 

Australia’s Hayley Raso, left, and France’s Sakina Karchaoui compete for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross, right, and France's Grace Geyoro collide while competing for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
12 of 12 | 

Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross, right, and France’s Grace Geyoro collide while competing for the ball during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women’s World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — France’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup received another injury blow Friday when defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team’s warm-up game against Australia.

Bacha fell awkwardly on her left ankle after making a covering interception and had her head in her hands as she was carried off in the 1-0 win for Australia before a sellout crowd of 50,629.

Forwards Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto were recently ruled out of the World Cup because of injuries.

Other news
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Soccer players’ union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women’s game
Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has published analysis of its members’ workload during the 32 teams’ road to the Women’s World Cup that kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand.
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Women’s World Cup brings attention to abuse in soccer
The Women’s World Cup will be played with new programs in place to help protect players and other participants.
FILE - Netherlands' Vivianne Miedema runs with the ball pursued by France's Charlotte Bilbault, left, during the Women Euro 2022 quarterfinals soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the New York Stadium in Rotherham, England, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)
ACL injuries are keeping stars out of the Women’s World Cup
Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema and England’s Leah Williamson are among the stars of women’s soccer who won’t be playing in the World Cup.
Candelaria Cabrera, a 12-year-old player with the Huracán de Chabas female team, controls the ball during a soccer match against Alumni in Arequito, Santa Fe province, Argentina, Monday, June 19, 2023. In 2018 when she was seven, Candelaria was the only girl playing in a boys league. After a regional sports regulation forbid mixed teams in youth divisions, she and her family had to fight for her right to keep playing. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women’s soccer
Candelaria Cabrera was the only girl playing in a boys league where she lives in Argentina back in 2018.

France coach Herve Renard said he hopes Bacha’s injury “won’t be too serious.”

“It’s the worst news of the evening,” Renard said. “Let’s remain patient while we wait for the doctor’s diagnosis and further tests.

“The doctor will get to the bottom of this as quickly as possible. We’re always worried, but we have to be patient, wait.”

Substitute forward Mary Fowler scored in the 66th minute to give Australia the win, taking a pass on the right wing from Hayley Raso and converting her shot.

France is ranked fifth behind the leading United States, Germany, Sweden and England. Australia is 10th-ranked going into the World Cup.

Australia plays its opening Group B match on July 20 in Sydney against Ireland. France takes on Jamaica in its first Group F game on July 23, also in Sydney.

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup