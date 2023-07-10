FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. Russia’s rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin walked free from prosecution for his June 24 armed mutiny, and it’s still unclear if anyone will face any charges in the brief uprising against the military or for the deaths of the soldiers killed in it. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)
Prigozhin and Putin met
U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III meet inside Windsor Castle, England, Monday July 10, 2023. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Biden arrives in UK
Vehicles come to a standstill near a washed-out and flooded portion of the Palisades Parkway just beyond the traffic circle off the Bear Mountain Bridge, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Orange County, N.Y. Heavy rain spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley that killed at least one person, swamped roadways and forced road closures on Sunday night, as much of the rest of the Northeast U.S. geared up for a major storm. (AP Photo/David Bauder)
Extreme flooding in New York
Team USA hoists their goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) in extra time in a penalty shootout during a CONCACAF Gold Cup semi-final soccer match against the Canada, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Cincinnati. The United States advances. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USMNT beats Canada
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after beating Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in a women???s singles match on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
World News

Australia joins G7-backed 'climate club' and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands after a news conference following a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shake hands after a news conference following a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese briefs the media during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese briefs the media during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese briefs the media during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese briefs the media during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese brief the media during a news conference after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese brief the media during a news conference after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

BERLIN (AP) — Australia is joining the “climate club” backed by the Group of Seven major economies to take more ambitious action in tackling global warming, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday.

The club was first proposed by Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus as a way of getting countries to voluntarily set high targets for curbing climate change and then require trading partners to meet those same standards. Such moves are opposed by major emerging economies like China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gas.

“We’re very pleased to join the climate club because we are ambitious and we also see that this isn’t just the right thing to do by the environment, but this is also the right thing to do by jobs and by our economy,” Albanese said at a news conference in Berlin after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the idea a key pillar of his G7 presidency last year.

Cultural artefacts are handed back to Indonesia during a ceremony in Leiden, Netherlands, Monday, July 10, 2023. The Netherlands and Indonesia on Monday have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artefacts taken, sometimes by force, during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula)
Indonesia welcomes return of jewels, temple carvings as important step in global restitution effort
The Netherlands and Indonesia have hailed the return of hundreds of cultural artifacts taken — sometimes by force — during colonial times as a major step forward in restitution efforts worldwide.
Fire crews work to put out an early morning fire that ripped through the brick building of the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)
Historic market building in Pennsylvania capital severely damaged by fire
A fast-moving fire has severely damaged an historic market building in Pennsylvania’s capital city. But no injuries were reported in the blaze.
Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic, left, shakes hands with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic at the Serbia Palace in Belgrade, Serbia, Monday, July 10, 2023. Milatovic is on a two-day official visit to Serbia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Presidents of Serbia, Montenegro agree to patch up strained relations between historic allies
The presidents of Serbia and Montenegro have agreed to try to patch up strained relations between the historic Balkan allies.
Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell addresses a media conference on the EU-New Zealand free trade agreement at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The EU is New Zealand's third-biggest trade partner. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
European Union and New Zealand sign free trade deal that’s expected to boost trade by up to 30%
The European Union has signed a free trade agreement with New Zealand that the two sides expect will increase bilateral trade by up to 30% within a decade.

“One thing we can do is to cooperate and learn off each other, because you can’t address climate change as just a national issue. It has to be by definition, a global response,” Albanese said.

Albanese’s government committed last year to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade — almost double the previous target. In March, Parliament passed a law requiring Australia’s biggest greenhouse gas polluters reduce their emissions or pay for carbon credits.

Other countries that have joined the climate club include Argentina, Chile, Denmark, Indonesia, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore and Uruguay.