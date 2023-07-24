Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo
World News

Australia to buy 20 C-130 Hercules aircraft from the US for $6.6 billion

By ROD McGUIRK
 
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia said Monday it will buy 20 new C-130 Hercules from the United States in a 9.8 billion Australian dollar ($6.6 billion) deal that will increase by two-thirds the size of the Australian air force’s fleet of its second-largest heavy transport aircraft.

The announcement follows the U.S. Congress’ approval last year of a larger sale of 24 of the Lockheed Martin-manufactured propellor-driven aircraft.

The United States and Australia are currently conducting their biennial Talisman Sabre military exercise along the Australian coast that this year involves 13 nations and more thfrn 30,000 personnel as global concerns intensify over an increasingly assertive China.

Other news
Gold medallist Ariarne Titmus of Australia, center, is flanked by silver medallist Katie Ledecky of the United States, and bronze medallist Erika Fairweather of New Zealand as they pose with their medals after winning Women 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Australian Titmus takes it out fast and sets WR in 400m freestyle as Ledecky settles for silver
Australian Ariarne Titmus has set a new world record on the way to a decisive victory in the women’s 400-meter freestyle on the opening day of the world swimming championships, with silver for American Katie Ledecky and bronze for Erika Fairweather of New Zealand.
Ariarne Titmus of Australia celebrates after finishing Women 400m Freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Titmus breaks women’s 400-freestyle world record at world championships in Japan
Ariarne Titmus of Australia has broken the world record in the women 400-meter freestyle in a star-studded race that featured three women who have held the mark.
England's Stuart Broad, left and Ben Stokes look out from the players balcony after play was abandoned on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Australia retains Ashes as rain ruins England’s hopes of victory in 4th test
Australia has retained the Ashes after rain prevented any play on the final day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford after weeks of blockbuster entertainment in the closest and most exciting Ashes contest since 2005.
Haiti's goalkeeper Kerly Theus, left, claims a cross ahead of England's Alessia Russo during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Haiti in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Haiti’s spirited performance gives a loss to England the feel of a win at the Women’s World Cup
Haiti has given its fans a boost with its spirited performance during a Women’s World Cup debut that came up just short in a 1-0 loss to European champion England.

The first of the new four-engine Hercules is expected to be delivered in 2027 and the new aircraft will eventually replace the fleet of 12 Hercules currently operated by the Royal Australian Air Force from RAAF Base Richmond near Sydney, Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said.

The purchase “will almost double the fleet and represents a massive uplift in capability, in mobility and transport for the Royal Australian Air Force,” Conroy told reporters.

“Almost doubling the fleet gives us more capacity to deploy them on multiple operations at the same time, and that’s the critical driver,” Conroy added.

The Australian air force also operates eight of the larger Boeing C-17A Globemaster heavy transport jet aircraft.

The deal was confirmed ahead of U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with their Australian counterparts for annual talks late this week in the Australian city of Brisbane.

It is Blinken’s third trip to Asia in less than two months, highlighting U.S. efforts to counter growing Chinese influence in the region.

A closer bilateral military relationship with Australia was underscored Saturday when the USS Canberra was commissioned in Sydney. The Independence-variant littoral combat ship, built by Australian manufacturer Austal, became the first U.S. warship to be commissioned in a foreign port.

The original Canberra was a U.S. cruiser launched in 1943 and named after the Australian cruiser HMAS Canberra, which was torpedoed by the Japanese in 1942 with a loss of 193 lives while supporting U.S. Marines landings in the Solomon Islands. The Australian warship was named for Australia’s capital.

The Solomons are again a security concern for the United States and its allies over recent security agreements that the South Pacific nation signed with China.