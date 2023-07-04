A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon
Business

Australian central bank leaves its benchmark cash rate at 4.1% but warns there may be further hikes

FILE - Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe speaks in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 8, 2022. Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia Philip Lowe speaks in Sydney, Australia, on Sept. 8, 2022. Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Workers walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney on Nov. 1, 2022. Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Workers walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney on Nov. 1, 2022. Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4.1% at a policy meeting Tuesday after inflation fell to 5.6% in May from 6.5% a month earlier.

The Reserve Bank has lifted the cash rate 12 times since May last year to reduce inflation to a target range of 2% to 3%.

Higher interest rates raise the cost of borrowing for both businesses and consumers, slowing economic activity and helping to relieve price pressures that have flared after the slowdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other news
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia's central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Wall St hits 15-month high ahead of holiday
Asian stock markets are mixed after Australia’s central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged and Wall Street hit a 15-month high. Tokyo and Seoul retreated.
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong activist Nathan Law, center, takes part in a protest during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin, Germany. Hong Kong police on Monday, July 3, 2023, accused eight self-exiled pro-democracy activists, including Nathan Law, of violating the territory's tough National Security Law and offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) each for information leading to their arrests. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Hong Kong leader says 8 pro-democracy activists who now live in the West ‘will be pursued for life’
Hong Kong’s leader says eight pro-democracy activists who now live in the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia will be pursued for life for alleged national security offenses.
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia's central bank on a possible interest rate hike. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after Wall St hits 15-month high ahead of holiday
Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of a decision by Australia’s central bank on a possible interest rate hike.
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after hitting a six during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Stokes flays Australia with 155 but can’t quite lead England over the line at Lord’s
Nobody embraces an Ashes mission impossible like Ben Stokes. The England captain started the last day of the second test against Australia with his side four down and a distant 257 runs from victory at Lord’s.

Bank governor Philip Lowe said there might need to be further rises.

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time-frame, but that will depend upon how the economy and inflation evolve,” Lowe said in a statement.

“The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the economic outlook and associated risks,” Lowe added.

In a report, Oxford Economics said it expects the cash rate to eventually peak at 4.6%.

“While inflation has peaked, it remains uncomfortably high,” it said.

Globally, inflation pressures have abated somewhat, allowing the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to also slow or halt rate increases.