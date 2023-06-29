New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan remains recovered
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
World News

Australian prosecutor says former Israeli principal feigned mental illness to avoid extradition

FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

FILE - Israeli-born Australian Malka Leifer, right, is brought to a courtroom in Jerusalem on Feb. 27, 2018. Two victims of Leifer, convicted of their sexual abuse as children, told a court in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, of the pain she had caused them. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By ROD McGUIRK
 
Share

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A former principal of an Australian Jewish school feigned mental illness in a seven-year battle to avoid extradition on child sex abuse charges, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Malka Leifer fought her extradition in Jerusalem courts from 2014 until 2021, when she was flown from Israel with her ankles and wrists shackled.

Leifer appeared Thursday in the Victoria state County Court for the second day of a sentencing hearing after she was convicted in April of sexually abusing two students between 2003 and 2007 while she was principal of Melbourne’s ultra-Orthodox Adass Israel School for girls.

Other news
Nora and Mustafa Ghaith-Sub Laban pose for a portrait in their home in the Old City of Jerusalem Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The family has battled Israeli attempts to force them out for the past 45 years. The campaign ended this spring, when the Israeli Supreme Court struck down their final appeal in favor of Jewish settlers contending they violated the lease. Now, Israeli authorities have ordered the eviction of the family to take place by July 13. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
As a lengthy legal battle ends, a Palestinian family braces for eviction from Jerusalem home
Few places in Jerusalem speak of the larger conflict being waged over the capital more than the apartment of 68-year-old Nora Ghaith-Sub Laban.
Members of the Armenian community protest a contentious deal that stands to displace residents and hand over a large section of the Armenian Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem, Friday, May 19, 2023. Fallout from the 99-year lease of 25% of Jerusalem's Armenian Quarter has forced the highest authority of the Armenian church to cloister himself in a convent and prompted a disgraced priest to flee to southern California. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
In Jerusalem’s contested Old City, shrinking Armenian community fears displacement after land deal
JERUSALEM (AP) — A real estate deal in Jerusalem’s Old City, at the epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has sent the historic Armenian community there into a panic as residents search for answers about the feared loss of their homes to a mysterious investor.
Mourners attend the funeral of Hana Nachenberg, in Modiin, Israel, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Nachenberg died on Wednesday, nearly 22 years after she was critically wounded in a 2001 Palestinian suicide bombing at a Jerusalem restaurant. Her death raised the toll from the attack to 16. Nachenberg was 31 at the time and was dining with her 3-year-old daughter when the blast occurred. She had been in a coma from the time of the blast until her death. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
After 22 years in a coma, Israeli woman critically wounded in 2001 Jerusalem suicide bombing dies
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli woman critically wounded in a 2001 suicide bombing at a Jerusalem restaurant has died, an Israeli hospital said Thursday.
A woman walks at the inner courtyard of the Tower of David Museum, in Jerusalem's Old City, after a three-year renovation project, Monday, May 22, 2023. The tower, an ancient fortress on the western edge of the Old City, contains remnants of successive fortifications built one atop the other dating back over two millennia. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Jerusalem’s redesigned Tower of David museum opens after 3-year renovation
Jerusalem’s iconic citadel has opened its revamped museum after a three-year, $50 million makeover that included a restoration of its signature minaret.

Prosecutor Justin Lewis told Judge Mark Gamble that Leifer deserved less credit in her sentence for time she spent in custody and under house arrest in her native Israel because she had “improperly frustrated and delayed the extradition proceedings.”

The District Court of Jerusalem ruled she was fit to stand trial and had been pretending to be mentally ill in order to avoid extradition, he said, and three judges of the Supreme Court of Israel unanimously agreed she could be prosecuted.

Two psychiatrists appointed by the Jerusalem District Psychiatrist reported to the District Court in February 2018 that Leifer did not suffer from a mental illness in the legal sense and was feigning her psychiatric condition in order to prevent her extradition to Australia.

A second assessment, which included a third psychiatrist appointed by the Jerusalem District Psychiatrist, also concluded that Leifer was feigning mental illness.

The District Court then ordered the Tel Aviv District Psychiatrist to appoint a panel of experts to assess her. That panel unanimously concluded in January 2020 that she was mentally fit to stand trial and that she had “unquestionably been feigning her inability to function and comprehend her situation,” Lewis said.

Before any legal hearing, some psychiatric experts and Leifer’s lawyers said she experienced a “psychotic breakdown,” and her hospitalizations were almost always a few days before her case was due in court.

“Three panels of psychiatrists conclude that the accused is feigning mental illness in circumstances where the mental illness essentially constitutes some sort of allergy to the legal proceedings themselves,” Lewis said. “The proceeding had been extended by the acts of the accused in feigning mental illness for that very purpose.”

Gamble adjourned the sentencing hearing to a third day. The date has yet to be decided.

He said he had yet to read documents in both sides’ submissions, including Israeli court records. He was also awaiting an affidavit from Leifer’s lawyer in Israel about the conditions of her home detention there.

Leifer spent 608 days in home detention and 51 days in custody in Israel before her extradition after a legal battle that strained relations between the Australian and Israeli governments while antagonizing Australia’s Jewish community.

Leifer, who was born in Tel Aviv, came to Australia in 2000 as the school’s head of religion and became principal the following year.

She returned to Israel in 2008 as allegations against her first emerged.

Sisters Dassi Erlich and Elly Sapper told the court Wednesday that being sexually abused by Leifer broke their ability to trust and was painful to remember.

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual abuse, but the sisters have chosen to identify themselves in the media.

Leifer watched proceedings via a video link from a maximum security women’s prison in Melbourne.

She is convicted of six charges of rape, each carrying up to 25 years in prison. She was convicted of three charges of sexual penetration of a child, each carrying a potential 10-year sentence, and six charges of indecent assault, which also carries a 10-year sentence. She was convicted of three charges of committing an indecent act with a child, which is punishable by 5 years in prison. There are no minimum sentences.