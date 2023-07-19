A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)
Sports

Australia and Mexico to meet in a soccer friendly in Dallas in September

 
SYDNEY (AP) — Soccer Australia on Wednesday said the Socceroos will play Mexico in an international friendly in Dallas on Sept. 9 during the men’s international window.

That match at AT&T Stadium and friendlies against England and New Zealand in October will help the Australians prepare for the Asian Cup and for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November.

Soccer Australia said the Socceroos’ match against Mexico is part of the MexTour 20th Anniversary celebrations which will see Mexico also play matches against Germany, Ghana and Uzbekistan in September and October.

There’ll be 32 national teams competing across Australia and New Zealand in the Women’s World Cup. A 33rd team — unofficial by international soccer standards — will be watching from the stands.
Overwhelming demand for tickets meant co-host Australia’s opening match at the Women’s World Cup had to be shifted to the tournament’s biggest stadium and will be played in front of an expected record crowd of 82,500.
Australia coach Tony Gustavsson called a meeting during a recent trip to Melbourne while the Matildas were finetuning for the Women’s World Cup.
Australia’s Matildas have called for equal prize money for soccer’s global showpiece tournaments just days out from kicking off the Women’s World Cup in Sydney.

