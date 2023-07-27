Wallabies make 7 changes and All Blacks virtually unchanged for Rugby Championship test at MCG

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and New Zealand both will be without their regular captains when they meet for the first time this year Saturday in a Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship test in Melbourne.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is out of action with a calf injury while All Blacks captain Sam Cane has a neck strain. Ardie Savea will captain New Zealand for the fifth time from No. 8 while prop Allan Alaalatoa will lead Australia.

Head coach Eddie Jones has made seven changes for the match as the Wallabies seek their first win of the season after losses to South Africa and Argentina.

Cane’s absence causes the only change to the New Zealand starting lineup that beat the world champion Springboks 35-20 two weeks. Scrumhalf Cam Roigard has been named to make his All Blacks debut from the bench.

Flyhalf Carter Gordon will start in a test match for the first time when he suits up for the Wallabies. The 22-year-old Gordon will partner fellow Sunshine Coast, Queensland product Tate McDermott in the halves in what will be the first rugby test at the MCG since 2007.

It’s one of a number of changes to the side, with another Queenslander, Jordan Petaia returning to the team at outside center, having fully recovered from a wrist injury to partner Samu Kerevi in the midfield.

Andrew Kellaway will also play his first test of the year at fullback alongside Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase named on the wings, with the Wallabies set to wear their First Nations jersey for the first time in Melbourne this weekend.

Angus Bell’s strong performance as a finisher against Argentina in Sydney two weeks ago has seen him change roles with James Slipper against New Zealand, linking up with hooker David Porecki and tighthead prop Allan Alaalatoa who have started both games so far this test season.

Taniela Tupou will also make his return to test play as the finishing tighthead prop after a successful return from a ruptured Achilles.

The Wallabies hold a 2-1 winning record over New Zealand at the venue and are expecting a crowd of 80,000 on Saturday night.

New Zealand is 2-0 in the Rugby Championship this year. It’s the final match of that tournament and the first of the Bledisloe Cup. The teams play the second Bledisloe Cup match next Saturday in Dunedin, New Zealand.

“A young starting 15 and vibrant, experienced finishers will give us the 80 minutes we want,” Wallaby coach Eddie Jones said. “Wallaby Rugby versus New Zealand Rugby, it’s the most important game of the year.”

The stable nature of the All Blacks selection suggests head coach Ian Foster is confident he has settled on his strongest team at this stage of a World Cup year.

“As the final Rugby Championship test, there is much at stake in this game,” Foster said. “We have learned a lot from two stern tests so far this year and there is huge excitement about playing Australia at this iconic ground.”

A victory will ensure New Zealand wins the Bledisloe Cup for the 21st year in a row..

“This trophy means so much to both countries and we expect a massive challenge on Saturday,” Foster said.

___

Lineups

Australia: Andrew Kellaway, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Carter Gordon, Tate McDermott; Angus Bell, David Porecki, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Tom Hooper, Rob Valetini. Reserves: Jordan Uelese; James Slipper; Taniela Tupou; Richie Arnold; Rob Leota; Nic White; Quade Cooper; Izaia Perese.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papal’i, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick, Tyrell Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tui’ingafasi, Nepo Laulala, Samuel Whitelock, Luke Jacobson, Cam Roigard, Anton Lienert-Brown, Caleb Clarke.

__

