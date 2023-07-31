Australian anti-doping agency clears middle distance runner Peter Bol of EPO use

SYDNEY (AP) — A﻿ustralian middle-distance runner Peter Bol has been cleared of EPO use by the country’s top anti-doping agency.

The two-time Olympian was informed by Sport Integrity Australia on Tuesday that he had received a false result when he tested positive for EPO use in January.

“The World Anti-Doping Code requires a mandatory provisional suspension be imposed when a positive test for synthetic EPO is reported,” the integrity unit said in a statement. “In this case Athletics Australia was required to impose the mandatory provisional suspension. A subsequent independent analysis of the athlete’s B-sample returned an atypical finding which did not confirm the result of the A-sample.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency said in a separate statement that it would review its EPO (erythropoietin) testing process.

“While we have no reason to question the validity of the analytical method used for recombinant EPO, WADA will assess the current review process in light of the particularities of this case,” WADA said.

Bol wrote on social media on Tuesday that “I have been exonerated.”

“It was a false positive like I have said all along! The news from Sport Integrity Australia today was a dream come true. I am glad that WADA has agreed to review the EPO testing process to prevent future false positives. No one should ever experience what I’ve gone through this year.”

Bol placed fourth in the 800 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

