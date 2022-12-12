2 Australia police, bystander killed in ambush in rural area

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Two Australian police officers and a bystander were fatally shot Monday in an ambush at a remote property in Queensland state as officers were investigating reports of a missing person, news reports said.

At least two gunmen were reported to have opened fire as police arrived at the rural property in Wieambilla.

Brisbane Times quoted Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirming the three deaths. She would not provide further details because the offenders hadn’t been taken into custody.

Another officer was wounded, according to media reports.

The gunmen remained on the run and were said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continues.

A police emergency declaration remained in place on Monday evening for the Wieambilla area, where residents were told to stay indoors until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specialist police were also deployed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described “terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

The area is sparsely populated and has several large properties and gas fields.