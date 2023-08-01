Australia’s central bank leaves cash rate at 4.1% for 2nd month but says inflation remains too high

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
Business

Australia’s central bank leaves cash rate at 4.1% for 2nd month but says inflation remains too high

FILE - A man wearing a mask goes past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney, on March 19, 2020. Australia’s central bank on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.1% for a second consecutive month raising expectations that rates might have reached their peak or are close to plateauingor be close to the plateau of the current cycle. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

By ROD McGUIRK
 
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.1% for a second consecutive month raising expectations that rates might have reached their peak or are close to plateauing in the current cycle.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked the cash rate 12 times from a record-low of 0.1% in May last year — as the board has attempted to rein in inflation — to a target range between 2% and 3%.

Inflation fell from 7% in the first quarter of the year to 6% in the June quarter.

The bank’s governor Philip Lowe said inflation was “still too high at 6%” and interest rates could be lifted further.

Other news
A woman walks by monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, boosted by market optimism set off by a Wall Street rally despite lingering worries about inflation and regional growth. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Global shares trade mixed after boost from Wall Street rally
FILE - A Bumphead parrotfish swims above corals on Moore Reef in Gunggandji Sea Country off the coast of Queensland in eastern Australia on Nov. 13, 2022. The Australian government on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, welcomed a draft UNESCO decision to a lift a threat of downgrading the Great Barrier Reef to an endangered World Heritage site. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil, File)
Australia welcomes lifting of UNESCO threat to list Great Barrier Reef as World Heritage in danger
Australia's Hayley Raso, foreground right, tries to block Canada's Julia Grosso, left, and Christine Sinclair during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada’s Christine Sinclair exits Women’s World Cup after loss to Australia, possibly for last time

“Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe, but that will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks,” Lowe said in a statement.

The bank’s decision not to lift rates was based on previous hikes continuing to rebalance supply and demand forces in the economy and an uncertain outlook, he said.

Economists are divided on whether taming inflation will tip Australia’s sluggish economy into recession.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers welcomed the bank’s decision to wait.

“This will be a big relief for Australians with a mortgage,” Chalmers told Parliament. “This is a welcome reprieve for Australians who already doing it tough enough.”

“We are making progress in this fight against inflation,” he added.

Brendan Rynne, chief economist at the financial firm KPMG, expected one more quarter percentage point rise to the cash rate at the board’s next monthly meeting on Sept. 4.

That will be Lowe’s final meeting as governor before his five-year contract expires on Sept. 17.

Rynne said the bank’s decision on Tuesday on whether to lift the cash rate by 0.25% or wait had been “pretty much a coin toss.”