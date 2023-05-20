AP NEWS
Central Coast, Melbourne City advance to A-League grand final

May 20, 2023 GMT

SYDNEY (AP) — The two finalists in this year’s A-League championship match come in with far different recent achievements, but Central Coast Mariners coach Nick Montgomery says his team should not be written off against the three-time defending champion Melbourne City.

The Mariners advanced to their their first title decider in a decade with a 2-0 win over Adelaide United on Saturday, winning the two-legged semifinal 4-1 and setting up a date with City at Commbank Stadium in western Sydney on June 3.

On Friday, City beat a 10-man Sydney FC 4-0 to advance. The semifinal was level at 1-1 from the first leg and after Sydney’s Max Burgess was sent off in the 20th minute, Curtis Good’s 37th-minute header and Jack Rodwell’s 59th-minute own goal sent City on their way at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

“In two weeks time, there will be a bit of a David versus Goliath battle but we’re looking forward to it,” Montgomery said. “We can’t wait to walk out and, whatever happens that night, we’ll give it a good crack. We know we can beat anybody, so we’ll go in full of confidence.”

    • It was the third time in as many games that the Mariners had defeated Adelaide, preceded by a 2-1 win in the first leg and a 4-1 win in the final week of the regular season.

    After finishing the regular season in second place, Saturday’s progression continued a remarkable turnaround in the Mariners’ fortunes.

    In 2019-20, the same season in which City were beginning their run of four straight grand final appearances, the Mariners recorded their fourth last-place finish in five seasons. But in an unprecedented turnaround in fortunes in the three campaigns since, the Mariners have won more games than any A-League side other than City and made the playoffs each year.

    “Even going into tonight people still doubted us,” said Montgomery. “I find it actually a little bit strange — but that’s football.”

