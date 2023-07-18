Rescued Australian man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Trump criminal probe
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier in North Korea
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
American heat record
This image of a fossil provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaur. The unusual fossil from China suggests some early mammals may have hunted down dinosaur meat for dinner. The fossil shows a badger-like creature chomping down on a beaky dinosaur three times its size. The research published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. (Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP)
Rare fossil suggests new info on Mammals, dinosaurs
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Russia targets Ukraine port as ‘payback’
World News

Rescued Australian man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock gives a thumbs up during a welcoming ceremony with Grupo Mar President Antonio Suarez, left, and Oscar Meza Oregó, captain of the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the crew of the tuna boat owned by Grupo Mar from an incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
1 of 9 | 

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock gives a thumbs up during a welcoming ceremony with Grupo Mar President Antonio Suarez, left, and Oscar Meza Oregó, captain of the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the crew of the tuna boat owned by Grupo Mar from an incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The crew of the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia" pose for photos with Bella, the dog of Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, both of whom they rescued from a incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean, as they bring the pair to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July. 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
2 of 9 | 

The crew of the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia” pose for photos with Bella, the dog of Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, both of whom they rescued from a incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean, as they bring the pair to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July. 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock looks out from the tuna boat "Maria Delia" that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican boat from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
3 of 9 | 

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock looks out from the tuna boat “Maria Delia” that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican boat from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, stands next to a crew member of the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," as they arrive to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
4 of 9 | 

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, right, stands next to a crew member of the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” as they arrive to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, Shaddock and his dog Bella were rescued from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock has is blood pressure taken after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months. Haddock and his dog Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)
5 of 9 | 

In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock has is blood pressure taken after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months. Haddock and his dog Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock sits with his dog Bella after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months. Haddock and his dog, Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)
6 of 9 | 

In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Australian Tim Shaddock sits with his dog Bella after being rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift with his dog for three months. Haddock and his dog, Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Bella the dog belonging to Australian Tim Shaddock rolls on the deck after both were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift for three months. Haddock and Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)
7 of 9 | 

In this July 12, 2023 photo provided by Grupomar/Atun Tuny, Bella the dog belonging to Australian Tim Shaddock rolls on the deck after both were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat in international waters, after being adrift for three months. Haddock and Bella were aboard his incapacitated catamaran Aloha Toa some 1,200 miles from land when they were rescued. (Grupomar/Atun Tuny via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat "Maria Delia," owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
8 of 9 | 

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock smiles as he speaks during a welcoming ceremony by Grupo Mar after being rescued from sea and arriving to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican tuna boat “Maria Delia,” owned by Grupo Mar, from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock gets off the tuna boat "Maria Delia" that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican boat from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
9 of 9 | 

Australian Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock gets off the tuna boat “Maria Delia” that rescued him and his dog Bella, as he arrives to port in Manzanillo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. After being adrift with his dog for three months, the pair were rescued by the Mexican boat from his incapacitated catamaran in the Pacific Ocean some 1,200 miles from land. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARÍA VERZA
 
Share

MANZANILLO, Mexico (AP) — An Australian sailor who was rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after being adrift at sea with his dog for three months said Tuesday that he is “grateful” to be alive after setting foot on dry land for the first time since their ordeal began.

After a visit from a doctor on board the Maria Delia Tuna, Timothy Lyndsay Shaddock, 54, and his dog, Bella, disembarked in the Mexican city of Manzanillo from the fishing boat that rescued them.

“I’m feeling alright. I’m feeling a lot better than I was, I tell ya,” Shaddock, smiling, bearded and thin, told reporters on the dock in the port city, which is about 210 miles (337 kilometers) west of Mexico City..

Other news
FILE - Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar arrives for the UEFA Champions League draw at the Grimaldi Forum, in Monaco, on Aug. 30, 2018. Former Netherlands and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in a hospital after suffering a bleed in his brain, his former club Ajax said Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, File)
Ex-Ajax and Manchester United goalie Van der Sar leaves intensive care after bleed around his brain
Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been released from an intensive care unit in a Dutch hospital.
Comforted by Khrystyna Liubymska, top, Zynaida Nedoleshko weeps next to a casket carrying the remains of her nephew, Roman Shadlovskyi, during a reburial service for him in Bucha, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The Ukrainian armed forces veteran, who was initially buried in a mass grave as an unidentified victim after being killed last year by Russian troops, received a reburial Tuesday after a DNA test confirmed his identity. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
In Ukraine, a family’s ordeal to identify and honor a veteran killed in Bucha ends after 16 months
The family of a Ukrainian veteran who was tortured and killed during the Russian occupation of Bucha finally has been able to give him a proper burial.
FILE - Syrian refugees line up to register their names at an employment office, Feb. 18, 2018, at the Azraq Refugee Camp, 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Amman, Jordan. The United Nations food agency said Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that it will reduce monthly cash aid for 120,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan because of what it described as an “unprecedented funding crisis.” (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh, File)
UN agency slashes cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan, raising the alarm on its funding crunch
The United Nations food agency says it will reduce monthly cash aid for almost 120,000 Syrian refugees living in camps in Jordan.
FILE - The TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new European Union digital rules designed to keep users safe online, a top official said Tuesday July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
TikTok needs to do more to comply with Europe’s new digital rules, official says
A top European Union official says TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new digital rules designed to keep users safe online.

“To the captain and fishing company that saved my life, I’m just so grateful. I’m alive and I didn’t really think I’d make it,” Shaddock said, adding that he and his “amazing” dog are both doing well now and that he still loves the ocean.

Before they left the vessel, the crew posed for photos on board while holding Bella.

The Sydney man’s catamaran set sail in April from the Mexican city of La Paz for French Polynesia but was crippled by bad weather weeks into the journey. He said the last time he saw land was in early May as he sailed out of the Sea of Cortez and into the Pacific Ocean. There was a full moon.

Shaddock told Australia’s Nine News television from the fishing boat that he and his dog had survived on raw fish and rain water after a storm damaged his vessel and wiped out its electronics.

The tuna boat spotted Shaddock’s boat about 1,200 miles (1,930 kilometers) from land, Grupomar, which operates the fishing fleet, said in a statement. It didn’t specify when the rescue occurred, but said Shaddock and his dog were in a “precarious” state when found, lacking provisions and shelter, and that the tuna boat’s crew gave them medical attention, food and hydration.

Antonio Suárez Gutiérrez, Grupomar’s founder and president, said he was proud of his boat’s captain, Oscar Meza Oregón, and crew, praising them for their humanity in saving the life of someone in trouble.

Shaddock said that a storm damaged his vessel and wiped out its electronics, he did a lot of fishing and that he and Bella survived on raw fish and rainwater.

He said he’ll be going back to Australia soon and that he’s looking forward to seeing his family.

Shaddock also spoke glowingly about his dog, pointing out that she was a hit with the fishing boat’s crew.

“Bella sort of found me in the middle of Mexico. She’s Mexican,” he said. “She’s the spirit of the middle of the country and she wouldn’t let me go. I tried to find a home for her three times and she just kept following me onto the water. She’s a lot braver than I am, that’s for sure.”

___

Associated Press reporter Christopher Sherman in Mexico City contributed to this report.