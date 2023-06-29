New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
World News

Austrian police seize drugs and vast trove of weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang

This picture provided by the Austrian Interior Ministry on Thursday, June 29, 2023 shows secured weapons, objects and ammunitions. Austrian authorities have seized large amounts of drugs and weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organized crime. Public broadcaster ORF reported Thursday that police searched properties in Upper Austria and detained 10 people on suspicion of breaching firearms, narcotics and extremism laws. (BMI/Gerd Pachauer via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities said Thursday they they have seized large amounts of drugs and a vast arsenal of firearms in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organized crime.

Public broadcaster ORF reported that police searched properties in Upper Austria and detained 10 people on suspicion of breaching firearms, narcotics and extremism laws.

Police seized grenade launchers, about 35 rifles, 25 submachine guns, 100 pistols and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition during Monday’s raids, ORF reported.

They also confiscated Nazi paraphernalia such as swastika flags, military uniforms and helmets, as well as 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cocaine and 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cannabis.

Officials said the suspects were members of a branch of the Bandidos biker club that has been trying to gain a foothold in Austria. Tabloid daily Krone reported that the raids were sparked by investigations resulting from the 2022 discovery of firearms and ammunition in a vehicle belonging to a German man.