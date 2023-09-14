NASA UFO report
Lawrence Jones joins ‘Fox & Friends’
Vikings vs. Eagles
Danelo Cavalcante capture
Delta Sky Miles changes
World News

She danced with Putin at her wedding. Now the former Austrian foreign minister has moved to Russia

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, dances with then Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Kneissl has announced on Telegram on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, she has moved to Russia to work for a think tank she has set up in St. Petersburg. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, dances with then Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Kneissl has announced on Telegram on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, she has moved to Russia to work for a think tank she has set up in St. Petersburg. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, dances with then Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Kneissl has announced on Telegram on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, she has moved to Russia to work for a think tank she has set up in St. Petersburg. (Roland Schlager/Pool via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, dances with then Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl as he attends the wedding of Kneissl with Austrian businessman Wolfgang Meilinger in Gamlitz, southern Austria, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Kneissl has announced on Telegram on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, she has moved to Russia to work for a think tank she has set up in St. Petersburg. (Roland Schlager/Pool via AP, File)
By EMMA BURROWS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A former Austrian foreign minister who had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to her wedding and danced a waltz with him at the 2018 reception said she has moved to St. Petersburg to set up a think tank there.

Karin Kneissl, 58, announced on messaging app Telegram on Wednesday that her ponies, which she has been keeping in Syria, were taken to Russia on a Russian military plane.

Kneissl, from the right-wing Freedom Party, served as foreign minister from 2017 to 2019. She was repeatedly criticized in Austrian and German media during that time for her pro-Russia views. Her dance with Putin came just months after Russia was accused of poising former spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, with nerve agent Novichok in the United Kingdom.

Kneissl said in her post that she moved her “books, clothes and ponies from Marseille to Beirut” in June 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, after which she says she was “banished” from France.

Other news
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the city of Blagoveshchensk in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
With Russia isolated on the world stage, Putin turns to old friend North Korea for help
FILE - The U.S. Embassy, centre, is seen in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 declared two U.S. diplomats "persona non grata" and ordered them to leave the country within seven days as they were allegedly involved in "illegal activity." (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
Russia expels 2 US diplomats, accusing them of ‘illegal activity’
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, foreground right, attends the launch ceremony for the first technological line for liquefying natural gas on gravity bases as part of the Arctic LNG2 (Liquefied Natural Gas) project at the Center for the construction of large-tonnage offshore structures (CSCMS) of Novatek-Murmansk company in the village of Belokamenka, about 1700 km (1063 miles) north of Moscow, Murmansk region, Russia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. The U.S. is sanctioning a newly established UAE company, which provides engineering and technology that Western corporations previously offered, to Russia’s Arctic liquefied natural gas project, as well as multiple Russian companies involved in its development. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war

At the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok earlier this week, Kneissl told Russian state news agency Tass that she had set up the Gorki center — a think tank associated with the state university in St. Petersburg.

Because the think tank requires a lot of her time, she decided to move to Russia, she said.

The Gorki center, Kneissl told Tass, “deals, among other things, with issues of energy, migration and new alliances — issues in which I am well versed, which also affect the Arab and Islamic world, with which I am familiar.”

Kneissl also said on Telegram that “since apparently nothing is going on in Austria and Germany beyond the economic crisis, my relocation is becoming a political issue.” She added, in a swipe likely at her critics, that “the hatred that seeps out of Austria amazes not only me.”

In an interview at the forum with Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Kneissl said, “it’s not easy to move to Russia” because of the amount of paperwork involved but that she had already moved into an apartment she is renting in St. Petersburg.

___

Associated Press writer Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Germany, contributed this report.