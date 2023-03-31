Alabama school district’s Superintendent Tim Tidmore retires

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The superintendent of a central Alabama school district announced his retirement Friday from a post he’s held since 2021.

Autauga County Superintendent Tim Tidmore will stay on as a deputy superintendent to help Daniel Boyd, who was appointed to serve as interim superintendent until a permanent replacement is found. Boyd is the former deputy state superintendent of instruction for the Alabama State Board of Education and a former Lowndes County superintendent.

The school board hired Tidmore from Albertville City Schools, where he served as deputy superintendent of federal programs. The board will buy out the remainder of Tidmore’s contract, which goes through Dec. 31, said Spud Seale, the board’s attorney.

Board President Kim Crockett praised Tidmore’s leadership.

“He led the schools in uncertain times during a global pandemic and returned students from a virtual platform to physical school,” she said.

Tidmore said stepping down was his choice and that it was time to retire.

“I’ve been in education 35 years and have a new grandbaby,” he said about an hour after the meeting. “This was the best for everyone. It allows the board to begin the appointment process during a time when they can have the best candidates to choose from.”

Boyd said he will not seek the position permanently.

Timing of the superintendent’s search is key, Seale told the Montgomery Advertiser.

“They need to begin the process soon of appointing a superintendent,” Seale said. “December is not the time to begin a superintendent search. You don’t need to be looking for a superintendent in the middle of the school year.”

The school system is the largest employer in Autauga County, having about 1,200 full- and part-time employees and an enrollment of about 9,000. It is also one of the lowest locally funded systems in the state.