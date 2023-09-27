Colin Kaepernick and NY Jets
Sports

AUTO RACING: William Byron heads to Talladega locked into next round of NASCAR playoffs

William Byron (24) celebra después de ganar la carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series en el Texas Motor Speedway en Fort Worth, Texas, el domingo 24 de septiembre de 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
 

William Byron (24) celebra después de ganar la carrera de la NASCAR Cup Series en el Texas Motor Speedway en Fort Worth, Texas, el domingo 24 de septiembre de 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Team owner Rick Hendrick, right, hugs driver William Byron after he won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
 

Team owner Rick Hendrick, right, hugs driver William Byron after he won the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)
Kyle Larson enters his car as he gets ready for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
 

Kyle Larson enters his car as he gets ready for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Corey Heim celebrates with the team after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
 

Corey Heim celebrates with the team after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Bristol, Tenn. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP)
By The Associated Press
 
All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

YellaWood 500

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying 4:30 pm. Sunday, race 2 pm (NBC)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps. 500.8 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting 16th.

Last race: William Byron secured a spot in the round of eight with a victory at Texas, the 300th for Hendrick Motorsports. The winner of the Talladega playoff race has never gone on to win the title in the same season. Jeff Gordon (2007) and Joey Logano (2016) were both championship runner-ups the year they won Talladega. The worst finish in a NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway by a driver that went on to win the title that same season was 37th by Kyle Larson in 2021.

Next race: Oct. 8, Charlotte Roval

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina

Site: Concord, North Carolina.

Schedule: Oct. 7, practice 10 am, qualifying 10:30 a.m., race 3 pm.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 67 laps. 155.44 miles.

Last year: AJ Allmendinger won for the fourth time on the roval.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won at Texas Motor Speedway for his seventh win of the year.

Next race: Oct. 7, Charlotte Roval

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Love’s RV Stop 250

Site: Talladega, Alabama.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying 9:30 a.m., race 1 p.m.

Track: Talladega Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps. 500.8 miles.

Last year: Matt DiBenedetto won at Talladega last year but lost his ride for the final three races of this year.

Last race: Corey Heim won at Bristol for his third win of the season.

Fast facts: Regular-season champion Heim passed Christian Eckes with six laps to go and won at Bristol, becoming the first driver to secure a spot in the championship finale. Eckes, Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger trail Heim in the standings and are trying to make the championship finale.

Next race: Oct. 21 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Max Verstappen won his 13th race of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix to clinch the constructors championship for Red Bull.

Next race: Oct. 8, Doha, Qatar.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou became the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.

Next race: 2024 season opener at St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Doug Kalitta remained undefeated in the NHRA top fuel playoffs with his second straight win at the NHRA Carolina Nationals, where Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car.

Next event: Sept. 29-Oct. 1, NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Sept. 29-30 Chillicothe, Ohio, and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

