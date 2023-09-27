Shooting at Florida auto shop wounds at least 2 people, police say

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — At least two people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a Florida auto shop that drew dozens of police officers to the scene, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Stout’s Auto Service, Largo police said in a news release. Largo is located just west of Tampa.

Local television news footage showed police vehicles surrounding the area.

No details were released about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police didn’t immediately identify the shooter or say whether anyone was arrested.