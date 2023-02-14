Akamai Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $128.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $927.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $903.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $523.7 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.62 billion.

Akamai Technologies shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $87.79, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKAM