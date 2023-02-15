Allison Transmission: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $141 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $718 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $531 million, or $5.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.77 billion.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.93 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have risen nearly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.58, a climb of 13% in the last 12 months.

