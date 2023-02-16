AMN Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $81.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.17 per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.06 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $444.1 million, or $9.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.24 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion.

AMN Healthcare shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $97.49, an increase of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

