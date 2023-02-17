AutoNation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $286.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $5.72. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.89 per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $6.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $24.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.99 billion.

AutoNation shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6.5%. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

