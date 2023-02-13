Avis Budget: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $423 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $10.10. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $10.46 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.85 per share.

The car rental company posted revenue of $2.77 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.76 billion, or $57.16 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.99 billion.

Avis Budget shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $220.50, a climb of 22% in the last 12 months.

