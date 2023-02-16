SFL Corporation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $48.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 27 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $202.8 million, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $670.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFL