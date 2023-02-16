Bio-Rad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $827.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had profit of $27.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.31 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $730.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.63 billion, or $121.79 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

Bio-Rad shares have decreased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $404.66, a decline of 46% in the last 12 months.

_____

