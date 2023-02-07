Encompass Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $89.4 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The rehabilitation hospital operator posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $271 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.35 billion.

Encompass Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.87 to $3.16 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.68 billion to $4.76 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EHC