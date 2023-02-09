Bloom Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $47.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $462.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $301.4 million, or $1.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.64, an increase of 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE