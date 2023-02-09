BorgWarner: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $255 million.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $1.09. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $944 million, or $3.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.8 billion.

BorgWarner expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share, with revenue in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.5 billion.

BorgWarner shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 7%. The stock has climbed roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWA