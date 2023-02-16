Toast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported a loss of $99 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $769 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $749.2 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $275 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Toast said it expects revenue in the range of $745 million to $775 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TOST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TOST