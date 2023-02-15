Boston Beer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $447.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $399.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $67.3 million, or $5.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.09 billion.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings to be $6 to $10 per share.

