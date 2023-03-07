Bsquare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — BSquare Corp. (BSQR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The software and engineering services provider posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $3.9 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $36.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $1.50.

